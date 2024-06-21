Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,230,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 282,385,835.50327045 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08140277 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,025,597.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

