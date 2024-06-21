Wrapped Pulse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.14 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $390.65 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,597,598,610,818 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,585,674,991,529.717. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004604 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $9,276,089.80 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

