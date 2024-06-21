Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
