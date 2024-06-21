Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.03. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

