xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $1,910.03 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

