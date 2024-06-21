Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSWD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.
About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.