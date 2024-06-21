Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSWD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

