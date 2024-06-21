Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 6,834,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,993. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

