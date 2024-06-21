Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $8.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.36. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 5.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average is $166.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 232,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

