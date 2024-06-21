Zacks Research Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.98. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.53 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $457.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

