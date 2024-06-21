Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.55

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.55 and last traded at $111.55, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLDPF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
