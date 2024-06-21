ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,379 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

