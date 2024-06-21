ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,379 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZIVO
ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 0.3 %
ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
About ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZIVO Bioscience
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.