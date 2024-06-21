Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.11 and last traded at $178.89. Approximately 495,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,240,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.58.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

