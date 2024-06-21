Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.
View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.