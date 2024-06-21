Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

ZS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,815. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

