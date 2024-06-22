10,904 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

