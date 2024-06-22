17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 495,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. 15,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,026. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

