17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 860 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

