17 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,077,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

