17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.32. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.