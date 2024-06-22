17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,488 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,989,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 38,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,507. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

