206,760 Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.