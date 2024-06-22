2,834 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 21.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 57.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $457,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 2,578,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,477. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $783,880. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

