2,956 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. 276,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,517. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

