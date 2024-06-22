3,368 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.05. 7,366,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

