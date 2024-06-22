5,311 Shares in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.12% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,980. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

