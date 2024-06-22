8,319 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,510. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

