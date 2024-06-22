Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAN. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.7 %

AAN stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

