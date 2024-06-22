Acala Token (ACA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.69 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $74.50 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07114673 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,531,342.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

