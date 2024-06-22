Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.850-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.1 billion-$65.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.09.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.24 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average is $337.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

