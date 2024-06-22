Accenture plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 on August 15th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $309.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.26. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.