Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.42

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.42 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 62.22 ($0.79). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 25,324 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.58 million, a PE ratio of -272.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.65.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

