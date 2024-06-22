Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.81. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

