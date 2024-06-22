Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 0.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,253.58 and last traded at $1,253.58. 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,257.00.

Adyen Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,399.22.

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.