Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTE. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of AVTE opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

