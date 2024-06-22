Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.09

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 8397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.20. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$109.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. Analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1595745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

