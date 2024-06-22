Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

