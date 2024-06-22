Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

