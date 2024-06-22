Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.