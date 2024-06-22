Alpha Real Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL opened at GBX 120 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.30. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market cap of £71.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider William (Bill) Simpson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($18,043.20). Insiders own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.