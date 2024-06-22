Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

