Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Ambev makes up about 0.6% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ambev by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 4,013,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,612,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,404. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

