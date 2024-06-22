AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.85.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AMEN stock remained flat at $495.00 during trading hours on Friday. AMEN Properties has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.46.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

