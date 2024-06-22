AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.85.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of AMEN stock remained flat at $495.00 during trading hours on Friday. AMEN Properties has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.46.
About AMEN Properties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMEN Properties
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.