American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

