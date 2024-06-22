Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.7% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.88. The company had a trading volume of 838,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,564. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $444.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.60. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.