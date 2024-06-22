Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $13.29

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts have commented on TASK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Quarry LP raised its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK opened at $13.49 on Friday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

