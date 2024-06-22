Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Upwork stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,606.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,262 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $15,528,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $19,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

