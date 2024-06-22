ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $325.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.27 and its 200-day moving average is $331.17. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

