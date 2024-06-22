Apella Capital LLC Sells 689 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 1,426,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

