Apella Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,201. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.