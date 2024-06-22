Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,623 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. 68,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,693. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

