Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,212 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 846,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.